'If not today, then tomorrow': Sonia Gandhi on Chandrayaan 2

New Delhi, Sep 07: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday hailed ISRO scientists for their 'incredible and praiseworthy efforts' on the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

"We owe a great debt to ISRO and the brilliant men and women who staff it. Their hard work and dedication has earned India a place in the league of space-faring nations and has inspired generations to reach for the stars," Gandhi said.

"It is a testament to their remarkable ability, goodwill and unique place in the heart of every Indian, that the nation followed Chandrayaan-2's journey at every step no matter the hour," she added.

"Chandrayaan-2's journey may take us slightly longer but ISRO's history is replete with examples of their determination in the face of seemingly hopeless odds," she further said.

"They never give up. I have no doubt that we will get there, if not today, then tomorrow; together as a nation," she said.

Boosting the morale of the scientists she further recollected that "our scientists at ISRO have achieved incredible feats with 115 successful space missions and astounding successes with Chandrayaan 1 (India's first Moon Mission) and Mangalyaan (Mars Mission) and the nation is extremely proud of their immense successes."

Sonia also outlined that no success is final and every obstacle is a stepping stone to future success.

ISRO's plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the Lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent