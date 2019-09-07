  • search
    'If not today, then tomorrow': Sonia Gandhi on Chandrayaan 2

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 07: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday hailed ISRO scientists for their 'incredible and praiseworthy efforts' on the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

    "We owe a great debt to ISRO and the brilliant men and women who staff it. Their hard work and dedication has earned India a place in the league of space-faring nations and has inspired generations to reach for the stars," Gandhi said.

    Sonia Gandhi

    "It is a testament to their remarkable ability, goodwill and unique place in the heart of every Indian, that the nation followed Chandrayaan-2's journey at every step no matter the hour," she added.

    "Chandrayaan-2's journey may take us slightly longer but ISRO's history is replete with examples of their determination in the face of seemingly hopeless odds," she further said.

      "They never give up. I have no doubt that we will get there, if not today, then tomorrow; together as a nation," she said.

      Boosting the morale of the scientists she further recollected that "our scientists at ISRO have achieved incredible feats with 115 successful space missions and astounding successes with Chandrayaan 1 (India's first Moon Mission) and Mangalyaan (Mars Mission) and the nation is extremely proud of their immense successes."

      Sonia also outlined that no success is final and every obstacle is a stepping stone to future success.

      ISRO's plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the Lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent

      Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 12:52 [IST]
