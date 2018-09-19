  • search

If not for Rajasthan we would have had a ‘dhulmul sarkar,’ says Amit Shah

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jaipur, Sep 19: Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief Amit Shah said it was doubtful whether the Congress leader knows about Rabi and Kharif crops and alleged the opposition party cannot protect farmers' interest.

    BJP National President Amit Shah
    BJP National President Amit Shah

    Addressing farmers at a function in Nagaur district of poll-bound Rajasthan, Shah also said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi do not give slogans merely for elections and they know how to make them a reality.

    Also Read | Congress not just wants your vote, but your note as well: Find out why

    He lauded Rajasthan for playing an important role in formation of the Modi government at the Centre with a huge majority. The BJP won all 25 Lok Sabha seats from the state in the 2014 general elections.

    Hailing the Rajasthan voters for giving a full majority to the BJP, Shah said there could have been a "dhulmul sarkar" (weak government) if Rajasthan had not given such a verdict.

    The BJP president alleged the Congress can neither protect the country nor its farmers as it has failed to implement the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'.

    Asking farmers to vote for the BJP, Shah said the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre have worked hard for the agriculture sector and were committed to meet the target of doubling farmers' income by 2022.

    He said the Modi government has worked for farmers ever since it came to power and has taken many decisions, including launch of soil health card, increase of minimum support price for Rabi and Kharif crops, lowering area covered for calculating compensation of damage to crops from 50 to 33 per cent, and neem-coating of urea.

    "To stand with farmers is the nature of the BJP. The BJP government is dedicated to farmers and has worked for them. We want to double farmers' income by 2022 when the country completes 75 years of independence. Only BJP can do this," he said.

    Targeting Gandhi, he said that it was doubtful that the Congress leader knows when Rabi crops or Kharif crops are grown, referring to the two main crop seasons in the country based on the monsoon.

    Shah has been touring different places in Rajasthan where assembly elections are scheduled to take place later this year.

    Also Read | Elections in four states may get delayed as preparation still underway

    Referring to the forthcoming elections, Shah said the Congress would contest the state polls in Sachin Pilot's leadership and asked farmers whether the Congress leader or anyone else can do any good for them.

    The BJP president said the Modi government has spent more budget on agriculture sector as compared to the former UPA government and the growth rate in agriculture sector in BJP-ruled states was high than that of the Congress-rule states.

    Shah also targeted the Congress over the issue of national security, saying when soldiers were beheaded on borders, the then PM Manmohan Singh was mute but Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied with a 'surgical strike' when Uri attack in Jammu & Kashmir happened during his rule.

    Union minister C R Chaudhary, state transport minister Yunus Khan and other BJP leaders were also present in the meeting.

    Read more about:

    amit shah farmers rajasthan rahul gandhi

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue