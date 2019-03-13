  • search
    If needed, will campaign in Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi, says Mamata

    Kolkata, March 13: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, March 12, announced names of candidates of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the upcoming Lok Sabha election kicking off on April 11. While meeting the press to announce the names of the candidates.

    West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee
    Banerjee lashed out at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, accusing it of creating an atmosphere of fear across the country. "Politics of hatred is rampant. Fake news are being spread to fuel dangerous extremism. Cow protectors have been imported. Going to an election in these times is challenging," she said.

    Banerjee also said that if time permitted, she will also go to campaign in other constituencies. "Varanasi will go to polls on May 19 and teh BJP will be finished in 2019. If Akhilesh and Mayawati invite me, I will also campaign in Varanasi." The TMC leader has also expressed interest to campaign in Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and other states.

    She attacked the schedule of holding seven-phase elections in Bengal saying there was no logic behind it. She said it was a deliberate planning by the Centre to allow Modi to campaign at all centres.

    Varanasi will go to polls on May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
