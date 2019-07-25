  • search
    If Kanwariyas pass through Muslim areas, we will bomb railway station says Indian Mujahideen

    Lucknow, July 24: The Indian Mujahideen has threatened to blow up the Bareilly railways. In a letter to the railway station superintendent, a purported operative of the outfit, Munne Khan alias Mullah said that the railway station would be blown up if the Kanwarias pass through the Muslim dominated areas in the city.

    Following the letter, security has been stepped up at the railway station and surrounding areas.

    Kanwar Yatra to be guarded by drones, snipers

    Mullah says, " I, area, commander of the IM want to inform that if Kanwarias pass through the Muslim dominated areas, we will explode the railway station. Better you inform the police and administration."

    It may be recalled that this had in fact turned out to be a sensitive issue. There was a scuffle that had broken out between the two communities over the Kanwar route.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 9:38 [IST]
