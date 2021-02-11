If Jai Shri Ram is not chanted in India, then will it be raised in Pakistan: Shah in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 11: When the elections come to an end, Mamata Banerjee too will chant Jai Shri Ram, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Bengal today.

He said that Jai Shri Ram is an insult for Mamata. Why, when so many people take pride in this chant, she gets insulted. This is because, she has to appease a section of voters, Mamata also said.

If slogans of Jai Shri Ram are not raised in India, then will be raised in Pakistan, he also said. Mamata's focus is only on making her nephew the next chief minister of Bengal. Had Dilip Ghosh not been there, she would have announced her nephew as the next CM. But she is scared now.

In 2017, she had said that the BJP will get zero in Bengal. But then we got 18 seats. Now she is looking for seats from where she can contest, Shah said, while referring to her recent announcement that she would contest from Nandigram against Suvendu Adhikari, who left party to join the BJP.