    If India’s nukes are not for Diwali, obviously Pak’s are not for Eid, says Mehbooba

    New Delhi, Apr 22: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "nuclear bombs not kept for Diwali" comment, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said if India hasn't kept the nuclear bomb for Diwali, obviously Pakistan has not kept theirs for Eid.

    If India’s nukes are not for Diwali, obviously Pak’s are not for Eid, says Mehbooba
    People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti

    She tweeted saying, "If India hasn't kept nuclear bomb for Diwali, it's obvious Pakistan's not kept theirs for Eid either. Don't know why PM Modi must stoop so low & reduce political discourse to this."

    Told Pakistan that India will not leave you if anything happens to Abhinandan, says Modi

    Narendra Modi on Sunday had said that India has rejected Pakistan's threatening policies as the neighbouring country used to warn of having a nuclear button.

    "Akhbaar wale bhi likhte the ki Pakistan ke paas nuclear button hai....hamare paas kya hai... to kya hamne apne nuclear bomb Diwali ke liye rakh hua hain (Even newspapers used to write, Pakistan has nuclear button, what we have got... then a question was, is India's nuclear bombs meant for Diwali)," Modi made a sarcastic remark at Barmer Stadium in Rajasthan.

    mehbooba mufti jammu and kashmir narendra modi nuclear bomb lok sabha elections 2019

