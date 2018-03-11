If I were PM would have thrown demonestisation file into dustbin: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president, Rahul Gandhi said that if he were the Prime Minister, he would have thrown the demonetisation proposal into the dustbin. Rahul who is currently in Malaysia said at an event that demonetisation was not a good idea or initiative and the move led to economic slowdown.

He said that if he were the Prime Minister and someone had given him the file with demonetisation written on it, he would thrown it into the dustbin, out of the door or into the junkyard.

This is how I would have rolled it out, because that is what I think should have been done with the demonetisation which was not good at all," he said in a video which was shared by the Congress party on its Twitter handle.

Rahul began the Malaysia leg of his five-day trip to the Southeast Asian countries on Saturday. His trip is part of the Congress party's efforts to connect with the diaspora.

OneIndia News

