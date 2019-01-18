  • search
    If I was the finance minister: Here is Chidambaram’s answer

    By Smriti Pathak
    New Delhi, Jan 18: Taking a swipe at the NDA government, former union minister, P Chidambaram had an interesting answer on the upcoming interim budget.

    Congress senior leader P Chidambaram
    While speaking on the Rafale controversy at a press conference, he was asked by reporters what he would have done if he were to present the vote on account this year.

    "If I was the finance minister in the NDA government today, I would have resigned," he said. His answer drew laughter from the room.

    Also Read | Rafale: Govt compromised on national security says Chidambaram

    "We don't expect anything good from this government... Nothing that the government will do in the next 60 days can change the state of the economy... It's perilous, every indicator is worrisome," he told news agency ANI.

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is in the US for treatment amid speculation that he may be unable to present the interim budget on February 1.

    chidambaram nda government former union minister budget 2019 finance minister

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
