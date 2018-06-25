English

If GST 'celebration of honesty', why did BJP oppose it for 5 yrs: Chidambaram

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday slammed the government for terming the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a "celebration of honesty", saying if that was the case, why did the BJP oppose it for five years prior to coming to power in 2014.

    Chidambaram

    In a series of tweets, the senior Congress leader asked the government whether it knew that millions of traders and exporters were affected because their money was stuck and not being refunded promptly after the implementation of the GST regime, which completes one year.

    "If GST is a 'victory of integrity' and 'celebration of honesty', why did the BJP oppose it and stall it for 5 years? Why do the PM, FM and Acting FM refuse to speak on the numerous flaws in the implementation of GST?" he asked.

    Describing the GST as a fine example of cooperative federalism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Sunday said that the new system was a "festival of honesty" which had ended 'inspector raj' in the country.

    Chidambaram also asked how long could the government use the temporary Form GSTR-3B? "Is it legally valid?"
    "Why have GSTR-Form 2 and GSTR-Form 3 not been notified even after 12 months?" he asked.

    Filing GSTR-3B form is mandatory for all those who have registered for the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The GSTR-3B is a simple tax return form introduced by the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) for the month of July and August.

    The forms--GSTR-1, GSTR-2 and GSTR-3--for the months of July and August are to be filed in the month of September.

    The GST has come into effect in the country from July 1, 2017.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    chidambaram congress gst bjp modi government

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue