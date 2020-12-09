'If Govt is stubborn, so are we': Bharatiya Kisan Union Leader as farm groups receive govt proposal

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 09: As the Centre on Wednesday sent a new proposal including the assurance of minimum support price, change in the APMC act, tax on private players, the protesting farmers said if the government is stubborn to not withdraw the laws, then the farmers are stubborn too to carry on with their protests.

    ''We'll strategise in our meeting & discuss their (Centre) proposal. Farmers won't go back, it's a matter of their respect. Will Govt not withdraw laws? Will there be tyranny? If Govt is stubborn, so are farmers. Law has to be withdrawn,'' said Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union.

    The farmers protests against have entered the 14th day on Wednesday as all the attempts to come to an understanding so far have failed.

    The farmers now demand a complete withdrawal of the laws while the Centre has made it clear that there will be amendments to the provisions to which the farmers have objection but the laws will not be repealed.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 14:20 [IST]
