If govt does not want to, we will stay the farm laws: SC

New Delhi, Jan 11: The Supreme Court has asked if the farm laws be put on hold for sometime. We do not know what negotiations are on between the farmer unions and Centre, a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said.

The SC hearing a challenge to the farm laws made by the Centre. The court also remarked that it is very disappointed with the way the entire process is going.

On the last date of the hearing, the court had asked the Centre to file a report relating to the guidelines on gatherings, while hearing pleas on the farmer protests.

The CJI told the farmers, that even after the court stays the implantation of the laws, you carry on with your protest. We do not want any criticism stating that the court is stifling the protest. Do you want to carry on with protest at the same venue or move a little so that it does not trouble the citizens, Justice Bode also said.

We hear from newspapers that the government wants to discuss the issue clause by clause and the farmers want the laws repealed. We will stay the implementation of the laws and ask the committee to look into it, CJI Bobde also said.

We are proposing a committee to look into the laws and hear out the grievances. We will stay the laws in the meantime if the government does not stay the same, the court also said.

Whether you have faith in us or not, we are the Supreme Court and we will do our job. We do not why there is an insistence on the implementation of the laws. We do not know whether you are part of the solution or problem. There is not a single petition filed here which says that the laws are beneficial, the court also said.

Our intention is to see if we can bring an amicable solution to the problem. This is why we had asked the government to put the implementation of the farm laws on hold. If there is some sense of responsibility on the government's side, the laws should be kept in abeyance, the court further said.