If floor test is not taken on Monday, Karnataka could well stare at President’s Rule

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 20: In the past two days, the Governor of Karnataka set a deadline thrice for the floor test to be conducted. While one was issued to the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, the other two were for Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

None of the deadlines were adhered to, which set of speculation that the Governor may dismiss the government.

Options such as dismissing the government and also swearing in a new Chief Minister were being discussed. Further there was also discussion on whether to impose president's rule for a brief period, before a new government could take over.

In the midst of these discussions, the Karnataka Assembly was adjourned to Monday and it was said that the floor test would be conducted.

The Governor in his second letter to Kumaraswamy said, "when allegations of horse trading are widely made and I am receiving so many complaints, it is constitutionally imperative that the floor test be completed without any delay today (Friday) itself. I therefore require you to prove your majority and complete and conclude floor test procedure today."

On the other hand the Governor, even sent a report to the Centre. The report spoke about the developments in the state and also the reminders he had sent the Speaker and the CM to conduct a floor test.

Experts say that if the Governor is convicted that there is a breakdown of the coalition leading t the Chief Minister having a minority support in the House, president's rule can be imposed if the CM fails or will fail to prove otherwise within a time frame prescribed by the governor.

The question is will the Governor recommend President's Rule in Karnataka. Sources say that it has been decided that there would be a wait and watch game. The developments on Monday, would be keenly watched before any such decision is taken. Congress leader, Siddaramaiah had said on Friday that they cannot escape a floor test. He however said that the same would be taken on Monday.

BJP president, B S Yeddyurappa too said that his party would wait until Monday and then decide on the next course of action. He said that the Governor wrote thrice to prove the majority as he was convinced that the government lacked the numbers. The Speaker however wasted time.

The government lacks the numbers and others are not being allowed to prove their majority. We will not approach the Governor once again. He has done what he had to do and also sent a report to the Central Government. We will wait until Monday, Yeddyurappa also said.

When can President's Rule be imposed:

A state legislature is unable to elect a leader as chief minister prescribed by the Governor of the state.

Breakdown of a coalition leading to the Chief Minister having a minority support in the house. The Chief Minister fails or will fail to prove otherwise within a time prescribed by the Governor.

Loss of majority in the assembly due to a vote of no-confidence in the house.

Elections are postponed due to unavoidable reasons such as war, epidemic or natural disasters.

Article 356 says that the president can invoke the presidents rule in a state on a report by the governor of the state if the legislature fails to abide by the constitutional norms.