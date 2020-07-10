  • search
    If COVID-19 does not scare you enough, this monitor lizard spotted in Delhi will surely do

    New Delhi, July 10: It is being said that the novel coronavirus first came from wildlife animals. We have also seen wildlives are spotted closer to humans amid the worldwide lockdowns.

    Well, you may or may not connect wildlife with the virus but this monitor lizard will surely give you a cold chill if you would spot it nearby your home during this 'staying home period'.

    Image Courtesy: TWITTER/HSGDHALIWAL

    Same goes with the netizens after IPS officer H G S Dhaliwal shares an image of a monitor dragon lurking around a house in Delhi on Friday on Twitter.

    The image has evoked tons of reactions among people. Some were amazed while some were left uncomfortable, some got scared.

    "Spotted at someone's home in Delhi!!" Dhaliwal wrote while sharing the picture.

    The image shows a huge reptile peeping at something from behind a wall.

    Dhaliwal's post has so far gathered close to 700 likes and the number is going up.

    Twiteratti got busy in making jokes to appreciating wildlife's beauty.

    Check these tweets and get some time to spare for this unusual, when you working or not working from home.

      Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 14:37 [IST]
