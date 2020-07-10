If COVID-19 does not scare you enough, this monitor lizard spotted in Delhi will surely do

New Delhi, July 10: It is being said that the novel coronavirus first came from wildlife animals. We have also seen wildlives are spotted closer to humans amid the worldwide lockdowns.

Well, you may or may not connect wildlife with the virus but this monitor lizard will surely give you a cold chill if you would spot it nearby your home during this 'staying home period'.

Same goes with the netizens after IPS officer H G S Dhaliwal shares an image of a monitor dragon lurking around a house in Delhi on Friday on Twitter.

The image has evoked tons of reactions among people. Some were amazed while some were left uncomfortable, some got scared.

"Spotted at someone's home in Delhi!!" Dhaliwal wrote while sharing the picture.

The image shows a huge reptile peeping at something from behind a wall.

Dhaliwal's post has so far gathered close to 700 likes and the number is going up.

Twiteratti got busy in making jokes to appreciating wildlife's beauty.

Check these tweets and get some time to spare for this unusual, when you working or not working from home.

Spotted at someone’s home in Delhi!! pic.twitter.com/4HG9vMhQ7V — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) July 9, 2020

That home should be called Jurassic Niwas 😐 — Kailash Chatterjee (@kailash_c27) July 9, 2020

A monitor making the most of the lockdown😳 — Arjun Bir Sahi (@bir_sahi) July 9, 2020

Yes, these are Comodo Dragons, they live freely near water resources in many Asian countries, they are non poisonous and shy lizards, they hardly encounter with human, but small animals they swallow, they may harm you by a bite (their mouth contains bacteria’s) if you fight them! — Srinivasan Sriram 🇮🇳 (@SSRPillai) July 9, 2020

You mean comodo dragons are roaming free in India? — Bhagat Singh Verma भगत सिंह वर्मा🇮🇳 (@Bhagat_s_verma) July 9, 2020

Monitor Lizard, called Gosap in Bengali. They are very shy reptiles, please don't vilify them. — Bhadrolok (@rwbhadrolok) July 9, 2020

No, monitor lizards are not poisonous. In fact its an endangered species under wildlife protection act. — Avijit Saxena (@avijitsaxena87) July 9, 2020

It's so strange that these Monitor Lizards are seen in residential areas now. Few days back, one came in our sector too in Faridabad and officials had to be called to nab it. I guess it's poisonous too — Animesh Vadehra (@AnimeshVadehra) July 9, 2020

Xi Jinping happy you found his escaped dinner pic.twitter.com/JJKENYYH7g — sid (@sid41881846) July 9, 2020

Definitely someone's pet like this guy at Firozshah Road pic.twitter.com/ikkXStERxF — Lion A.K.A Sher (@Terriiblr) July 9, 2020