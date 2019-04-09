If Cong-SP-BSP have faith in Ali, we have in Bajrangbali': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Meerut, Apr 09: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lately been in the news for his controversial statement.

After calling the Indian armed forces 'Modi ji ki sena' and Muslim League as 'virus', the Bharatiya Janata Party leader has now triggered a fresh controversy by stoking the 'Ali-Bajrangbali' debate.

"Agar Congress, SP, BSP ko 'Ali' par vishwaas hai toh humein bhi 'Bajrangbali' par vishwaas hai (If the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and the Bahujan Samaj Party have faith in Ali, then we too have faith in our Bajrangbali)," Yogi said while addressing an election rally in Meerut. It is to be noted that Lord Hanuman is referred to as Bajrangbali in the Hindu belief.

Adityanath has been using the "language of polarisation" ever since he became one of the BJP's "star campaigners".

His statements came in the wake of BSP supremo Mayawati's statements in the Muslim hotbed of Deoband two days ago.

"People of all communities live in western Uttar Pradesh...in Saharanpur, Bareilly where there is a sizeable Muslim population and I want to ask them not to divide your votes by voting for Congress. Give your votes to SP-BSP and RLD alliance," she said the rally jointly held with Samajwadi Party after two decades in Deoband.

Earlier, the Election Commission last week issued a warning to the UP Chief Minister over his 'Modi ji ki sena' remark and asked him off with just "be careful in your utterances in future".