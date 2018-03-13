'If BJP respects women, they should take action against Naresh Agarwal', says Akhilesh Yadav

Reacting to Naresh Agarwal's comment on actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that BJP should take action against him.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said,''We condemn the remarks made by BJP's Naresh Agrawal on Jaya Bachchan. By making such remarks, he has not only insulted the actress-politician but also every woman of our country.''

Yadav further said, ''If BJP honour every women then they should act against him.'' He also said that even women organistion should take action against them.

This came a day after Former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Naresh Agarwal who soon after joining BJP embarrassed his host with a "sexist" comment about Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan.

"I was equated with those working in films... I was rejected for those who dance in films, work in films. I found it improper," he said.

External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj welcomed Agarwal to the party even as she strongly reacted to his remark. "Shri Naresh Agarwal has joined Bhartiya Janata Party. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachhan ji are improper and unacceptable," Swaraj tweeted.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.