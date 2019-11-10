If BJP fails to prove majority, will consider supporting alternate govt: NCP

Mumbai, Nov 09: With the Maharashtra Governor inviting the single largest party BJP to form government in the state, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Nawab Malik on Saturday said that if the BJP fails to prove majority in the House then his party would support an alternative government.

In the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019, BJP won 105 seats in the polls while ally Shiv Sena won 56. The NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively. The term of the existing 288-seat state assembly expires on Nov. 9.

"Maharashtra Governor has invited BJP to form government in the state, Governor should ensure if BJP has majority or not, otherwise there will be horse-trading. Despite that, if BJP forms the govt in the state, we are going to vote against BJP on the floor of the House. If the BJP govt falls, in the interest of the state we will try to form an alternate government," Malik told ANI.

'We will see if Shiv Sena votes against BJP in the House to pull down BJP government. We will consider supporting an alternate govt. We have called a meeting of all our MLAs on 12th November. Sharad Pawar will also attend that meeting," he added.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday invited the BJP to form the government in the state where there has been a political deadlock since October 24, when assembly election results were announced. There were apprehensions that if the deadlock continues, Maharashtra could be put under a short spell of President's rule.

BJP and Shiv Sena went to elections as allies, but after results were announced, the Uddav Thackeray-led party demanded '50-50' sharing of CM's post. The BJP is not willing to give up CM post. With Shiv Sena adamant on CM post for 2.5 years, and the BJP unrelenting, there is currently a deadlock.

Last Saturday (November 2), Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari had told a delegation led by Union Minister, Ramdas Athavale that he would initiate consultations if no party came forward to form the government by November 7.

A new Chief Minister must take oath before November 10 as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9 2019. If no party comes forward before the term of the assembly ends then President's rule would be imposed in the state. In the 288 member house, the BJP led by Devendra Fadnavis has the clear support of 105 MLAs.

The Shiv Sena has said that it enjoys the support of 175 MLAs. Sanjay Raut earlier said that the party would not budge on its 50:50 demand. He also hinted that support from the Congress and NCP for the Shiv Sena is also a possibility.