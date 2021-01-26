Farmers attack police at Red Fort, try to reclaim monument again

If anyone gets hurt, damage will happen to our country: Rahul Gandhi over farmers' protests

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 26: As protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in Delhi on Republic Day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has lashed out at the Modi government.

Gandhi said violence was never the solution to any problem and appealed to the Centre to scrap the three contentious farm laws.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "Violence is not the solution to any problem. If anyone gets hurt, the damage will happen to our country. Take back the anti-farmer law for the benefit of the country."

The unprecedented Republic Day agitation saw farmers entering the Red Fort complex and hoisted flags from some domes of the iconic monument.

BJP MP from North-East Delhi Gautam Gambhir also said, "Violence and vandalism will lead us nowhere. I urge everyone to maintain peace & honour agreements. Today is not the day for such chaos."

Police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protestors broke past barricades with tractors at different border points.

Farmers also entered Red Fort premises, breaching police barricades, attacking personnel and even vandalising a bus at ITO. The farmers also hoisted a flag on a flagstaff at Red Fort which was later pulled down by the police.

The farmers protesting against the centre's new farm laws had received permission to hold the tractor rally on Republic Day.

Anti-social elements infiltrated our peaceful protest: Farmers' group

Delhi Police, however, had issued a series of restrictions, saying permission was given only to show respect for the farmers' demand. Chaos broke out this morning when the farmers changed their plan and decided to make their way into the capital earlier than permitted.