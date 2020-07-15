If anybody wants to leave the Congress, they will: Rahul Gandhi on Sachin Pilot’s rebellion

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 15: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in ann ndirect reference to the Sachin Pilot episode, has said that the exit of people who wish to leave the party will open the door for young leaders.

    "If anybody wants to leave the party, they will. It opens the door for young leaders like you," Rahul Gandhi was quoted saying by ANI.

    The Congress leader was speaking at a meeting of the party's youth wing, the National Students Union of India (NSUI).

    However, Congress general secretary and party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has told the news agency that "this story is factually incorrect".

    Pilot was sacked as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and as president of the state unit following his rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

    Pilot today categorically denied that he was going to join the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Rahul's reported remarks came even as the Congress party tried to woo back one of its strongest leader in Rajasthan, who has also served in the Union Council of Ministers.

