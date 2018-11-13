'If 10 parties gang up against one, imagine who's stronger?', says Rajinikanth

Chennai, Nov 13: A day after suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party may be dangerous because the Opposition thinks so, superstar Rajinikanth has clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actually stronger than the united opposition.

Speaking to reporters, the politician clarified: On Monday, I had meant opposition parties believe BJP is dangerous. People will decide if BJP is a dangerous party. "Who is powerful? If 10 people are ganging up against one? Imagine who is powerful? You can decide," he added, endorsing PM Modi in the united opposition versus NDA battle.

Rajinikanth made a cryptic comment on Monday when asked whether the BJP is such a "dangerous party" that an anti-BJP Front is being set up at the national level.

The actor is considered close to BJP but his cryptic comments on Monday kept the saffron party guessing whether he's changed stance.

Though Rajinikanth has repeatedly clarified that "spiritual politics" means a politics that transcends religion and caste, it has not convinced detractors.

Last month, Tamil Nadu's opposition DMK which insisted that "spiritual politics" indicated a leaning towards the BJP and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh alleged that Rajinikanth is being supported by communal elements.

The state's ruling AIADMK sees the no-caste no-religion stance as the actor's attempts to prove his secular credentials.

Rajinikanth also clarified on his remarks on the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case that have gone viral.

"I am not a fool to not know about the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. I was one of the first persons to meet Perarivalan when he came out on parole. The matter is with the Governor but on humanitarian grounds, they need to be let out. It has been 27 years," he said.