    IED blast in Manipur: 4 police personnel, 1 civilian injured

    Imphal, Nov 05: Nearly, four policemen and a civilian were injured in an IED (Improvised explosive device) blast at Thangal Bazar in Manipur's capital Imphal on Tuesday.

    ANI Image of IED blast in Imphal
    Reportedly, the injured persons have been taken to the hospital. The blast occurred at Thangal Bazaar at around 9.30 am.

    The injured includes- additional superintendent of police (Operations) of Imphal West district, sub-inspector (SI), two assistant SIs and a rifleman, a police officer said.

    A civilian was injured in the blast that also caused damage to some vehicles, he said.

    An officer confirmed that the area has been cordoned off and the injured persons were rushed to a private hospital.

    Today's blast is the second in four days in Imphal. The police have registered the case and are looking for the attackers behind this blast.

    On November 2, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by unidentified persons at Telipati area in Imphal East district injured three BSF jawans.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 12:08 [IST]
