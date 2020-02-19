  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Idols of Ram Lalla to be shifted from makeshift temple

    By
    |

    Ayodhya, Feb 19: The idols of Ram Lalla which are kept at the sanctum sanctorum of a makeshift temple here will be shifted as construction of the Ram temple will begin from the site, the Ram Janmabhoomi temple's chief priest said.

    The idols will shifted to a place 200 metres away from the makeshift temple, priest Acharya Satyendra Das said.

    Idols of Ram Lalla to be shifted from makeshift temple

    "The construction of the Ram temple will begin from the 'Garbh Grih' (sanctum sanctorum)," he said.

    No graveyard in Ram Janmabhoomi, clarifies Ayodhya DM

    "Some engineers did the measurements of the land in order to shift the idols of Ram Lalla, however I did not meet them. The idols will be shifted and temporally installed towards Manas Bhawan," the chief priest said.

    Once the construction is completed the idols will be brought back to their original place, the decree holder of the Ram Janmabhoomi premises, Triloki Nath Pandey, said.

    More SHIFTED News

    Read more about:

    shifted ayodhya idols

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X