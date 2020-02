Idols of Ram Lalla to be shifted from makeshift temple

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ayodhya, Feb 19: The idols of Ram Lalla which are kept at the sanctum sanctorum of a makeshift temple here will be shifted as construction of the Ram temple will begin from the site, the Ram Janmabhoomi temple's chief priest said.

The idols will shifted to a place 200 metres away from the makeshift temple, priest Acharya Satyendra Das said.

"The construction of the Ram temple will begin from the 'Garbh Grih' (sanctum sanctorum)," he said.

No graveyard in Ram Janmabhoomi, clarifies Ayodhya DM

"Some engineers did the measurements of the land in order to shift the idols of Ram Lalla, however I did not meet them. The idols will be shifted and temporally installed towards Manas Bhawan," the chief priest said.

Once the construction is completed the idols will be brought back to their original place, the decree holder of the Ram Janmabhoomi premises, Triloki Nath Pandey, said.