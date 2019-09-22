  • search
Trending Election Commission Howdy Mody
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ideology of promoting Hindi, Hinduism dangerous: Shashi Tharoor

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 22: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said that the BJP's ideology of promoting Hindi, Hinduism and Hindustan is "dangerous" for our country. "We need to carry on the three-language formula," he said.

    Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor
    Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

    Tharoor, who is a strong critic of the Modi-led government, on Sunday said the prime minister deserves respect when he visits foreign countries as India's representative, but when he is in the country, people have the right to question him.

    On the row over a common language for India, the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala said he was in favour of a three-language formula (promoting multilingual communicative abilities).

    He was speaking at a session organised by the All India Professional Congress in Pune district of Maharashtra. "The prime minister deserves respect in foreign countries as (there) he is a representative of our nation. But when he is in India, we have the right to ask him questions," Tharoor said.

    On the issue of one common language in the country, he said the BJP's ideology of promoting Hindi, Hinduism and Hindustan is "dangerous" for our country. "We need to carry on the three-language formula," he said.

    [Shashi Tharoor says he did not join Congress for lifelong career]

    Amid a heated debate over his remark that Hindi should be a common language, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said he has never asked for imposition of Hindi over native languages in the country but advocated its use as the second language.

    He criticised the ruling BJP over incidents of mob lynching, saying they are an "insult to Hinduism and Lord Ram".

    "There is no difference among people (of different communities) living in Kerala. Then why it is happening in Maharashtra," he said. Even Maratha warrior king Shivaji Maharaj had people from different communities under his rule. But he instructed everyone to respect each other, he said.

    The BJP's idea of Hinduism is a "political ideology" and does not have any connection with Hinduism, the Congress leader said.

    More SHASHI THAROOR News

    Read more about:

    shashi tharoor hindi

    Story first published: Sunday, September 22, 2019, 17:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue