New Delhi, Jan 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the party workers to identify weak booths, strengthen them and increase outreach, Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said after the National Executive Meeting held on Monday evening.

"2023 is an important year for us, JP Nadda ji told us at the meeting. This year, we have to fight elections in nine states while the Lok Sabha polls are due next year. The party members have been told that we have to win all nine state elections," ANI quoted Ravi Shankar Prasad in a tweet.

BJP chief JP Nadda, according to Prasad, said in National Executive Meet that 2023 is very important for the BJP and that it has to fight and win nine state elections in 2023 followed by general elections in 2024. "PM gave the mandate that we should identify weak booths and strengthen them & increase outreach. 72,000 booths were identified & today BJP president conveyed in the address that 1.32 lakh booths were reached," the former union minister added.

During the meeting, BJP chief JP Nadda also discussed recently concluded polls and informed the party leaders that Gujarat's victory was "historic and unprecedented". "About Himachal polls, he said that we were supposed to change the tradition of changing governments but we couldn't do that," Prasad added.

