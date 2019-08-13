Idea of India can prevail only if we raise voice: Manmohan Singh on Article 370 revocation

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 12: In his first reaction after the Union Government's decision to revoke Article 370, Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday said voices of people of Jammu and Kashmir must be heard.

Hinting that the present government should have consulted all doing away with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said decision to scrap the provisions of Article 370 is not to the liking of many people in the country.

"Its outcome is not to the liking of many people of our country. It is important that the voice of all these people be heard. It is only by raising our voice that we can ensure that in the long run, the idea of India, which is very sacred to us, will prevail," Singh told reporters today.

[Not a single bullet fired, situation normal barring "couple of minor" incidents: Govt]

The former prime minister interacted with the media after paying homage to his cabinet colleague and former Congressman S Jaipal Reddy, who died in Hyderabad in July. Singh expressed sadness over demise of Reddy at a time of "great difficulties" when the "dark forces" seemed to "overwhelm" the idea of India.

[Diplomatic fallout: Delhi-Lahore bus service cancelled]

"India is passing through deep crisis and it requires the cooperation of all like-minded people to challenge the dark forces which are prevalent right now and who seem to believe that they can overwhelm the idea of India," he said.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is tense since Centre's decision on August 5 to revoke Artcle 370 which gave special status to the state. Security forces have been deployed in large numbers since the decision was taken. Normal life in Kashmir has been paralysed following heavy security deployment since August 5. Although no incidents of violence have been reported thus far, the armed forces have imposed restrictions to prevent any untoward incident.