    ICSE, ISC Results 2021 to declared today

    New Delhi, July 24: The ICSE, ISC Results 2021 will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results would be declared at 3 pm on July 24. Both the ICSE and ISC Exams were cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    The council had released the assessment criteria as per the evaluation policy and said that the average marks of the subjects in the Class 9 and 10 exams would be taken into consideration. The results once released will be available on cisce.org.

    Saturday, July 24, 2021, 9:28 [IST]
