ICSE ISC 2020 exams postponed due to COVID-19

New Delhi, Mar 19: The ICSE ISC Exams 2020 have been postponed. The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The board while postponing the exam said that fresh dates will be issued later.

Meanwhile The CBSE has postponed the ongoing exams for Class 10 and 12 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Haryana Class 1 to 8 exams postponed

All ongoing exams in India and abroad have been postponed until March 31 and will be re-scheduled thereafter, Anurag Tripathi, CBSE secretary said.

The CBSE decision came following a directive from the HRD ministry which directed all board and educational institutions in the country to postpone exams until March 31. Keeping in view the health concerns of Students, I directed CBSE and NIOS to postpone exams and evaluation till 31st March 2020. I request all Students to follow the health advisory, HRD minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal said.

The JEE scheduled for next month has also been postponed. Fresh dates would be announced soon. The ministry said that the JEE mains examination should be rescheduled and new date will be announced on March 31 after re-assessment of the situation since the examination may require travel by examinees to different towns and the dates may clash with the rescheduled CBSE and other board exams.

"While maintenance of academic calendar and exam schedule is important, equally important is safety and security of students who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents," HRD secretary Amit Khare said. All ongoing exams will be re-scheduled after March 31, he also said.