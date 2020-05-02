ICSE and ISC board exams 2020 to be held post lockdown

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 02: The ICSE and ISC Exam 2020 will be conducted post the lockdown. A press note issued by the Council says that the examinations will be conducted within a period of 6 to 8 days including on Saturday and Sunday.

The exams were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown announced in order to curb the spread of the virus.

The pending exams for the ICSE Board are geography- H.C.G. paper 2, biology-science paper 3, economics groups III elective, Hindia and art paper 4.

The pending exams for the ISC board exams are biology paper 1, business studies, geography, sociology, psychology, home science paper 1, elective English, art paper 5.