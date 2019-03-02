Iconic Rajdhani Express train to complete 50 years of journey tomorrow

Kolkata, March 2: India's iconic Rajdhani Express is set to complete a golden journey of 50 years on Sunday, March 3, and the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (ICRTC) has planned to make the occasion a special one by treating passengers of the 12301 Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express that departs Kolkata on Sunday. It was on the same route that the high-profile train had travelled for the first time in 1969. Rajdhani Express, India's first luxury train, has more competitors today but its stature still remains as high as it was always.

According to a Times of India report, the son of the catering inspector of the first train in 1969 -- Ratan Chandra Chandra -- will be in charge of the celebrations on the 50th anniversary. Debashis Chandra, the son of Ratan who passed away in 2016, is now the group general manager (east), ICRTC.

Rajdhanis have always been known for not only their service but especially the food that was served on board. The fish fry that was once served in Rajdhani was a special attraction though it has been doscontinued a few years ago citing non-availability of good-quality fish regularly.

Rajdhani's poor food quality has come under the scanner a number of times in recent times and the railways hasn't given up efforts to bring back the elite train's lost glory.

Rajdhani Express has also been a part of popular culture in Satyajit Ray's film 'Nayak' even though that film was released in 1966. The entire film featuring matinee idol Uttam Kumar was shot on the elite train.