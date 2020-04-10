ICMR’s new strategy would involve testing everyone with a runny nose in hotspots

New Delhi, Apr 10: The government has decided to begin clinical trials of convalescent plasma therapy for critical patients.

This would involve giving critically ill COVID-19 patients anti-body rich plasma from patients who had the infection earlier but recovered from it.

The convalescent plasma therapy has been successful in countries such as South Korea, China and the United States. The doctors have claimed substantial improvement in the patients. India is exploring this option among others such as hydroxychloroquine given in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin, and anti-viral drugs.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has also changed the testing strategy that it would follow in the hotspots. Now everyone with influenza like symptoms (runny nose, fever, cough, sore throat) will be tested.

With Wednesday adding 540 new cases, authorities are anticipating a surge in cases. Under this new strategy, clusters, large migration gatherings and evacuee centres where people are showing symptoms of influenza like illness will be tested irrespective of whether or not they had previous contact with a patient.

They will be subject to regular tests within seven days of the illness. If found to be negative, an anti-body test will be done after another seven days of illness.