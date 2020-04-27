  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ICMR tells states to return COVID-19 test kits procured from two Chinese companies

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 27: The ICMR has advocated that the RT-PCR throat/nasal swab test is the best use for diagnosis of COVID-19.

    ICMR tells states to return COVID-19 test kits procured from two Chinese companies
    Representational Image

    The RT-PCR test detects the virus early and is the best strategy to identify and isolate the individual, the ICMR has also said. Further, it said that several states have proceeded the rapid anti-body test kits and on their demand, the ICMR has also provided these kits with clear instructions that they are to be used only for the surveillance purposes.

    Fake: ICMR has not procured COVID-19 test kits at Rs 4,500

    Some states have raised issues regarding their performance during the testing exercise that they have undertaken. ICMR, thereafter also evaluated the kits of Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics in field conditions. The results have shown wide variation in their sensitivity, despite early promise of good performance for surveillance purposes.

    The ICMR said that in view of this the states are advised to stop using these kits procured from the above mentioned companies and return them to be sent back to their suppliers.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus testing indian medical association

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X