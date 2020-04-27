ICMR tells states to return COVID-19 test kits procured from two Chinese companies

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 27: The ICMR has advocated that the RT-PCR throat/nasal swab test is the best use for diagnosis of COVID-19.

The RT-PCR test detects the virus early and is the best strategy to identify and isolate the individual, the ICMR has also said. Further it said that several states have proceeded the rapid anti-body test kits and on their demand, the ICMR has also provided these kits with clear instructions that they are to be used only for the surveillance purposes.

Some states have raised issues regarding their performance during the testing exercise tat they have undertaken. ICMR, thereafter also evaluated the kits of Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics in field conditions. The results have show wide variation in their sensitivity, despite early promise of good performance for surveillance purposes.

The ICMR said that in view of this the states are advised to stop using these kits procured from the above mentioned companies and return them to be sent back to their suppliers.