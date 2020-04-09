ICMR revises coronavirus testing strategy in India, includes symptomatic patients in hotspots

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 09: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday updated its testing strategy for Covid-19 that now affected almost 6,000 people in the country.

According to the revised strategy, "asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between days 5 and day 14 of coming in his/her contact".

Strategy for COVID19 testing in India

1. All symptomatic individuals who have undertaken international travel in the last 14 days

2. All symptomatic contacts of laboratory confirmed cases

3. All symptomatic health care workers

4. All patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (fever AND cough and/or shortness of breath)

5. Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day 5 and day 14 of coming in his/her contact

In hotspots/cluster (as per MoHFW) and in large migration gatherings/ evacuees centres

6. All symptomatic ILI (fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose)

a. Within 7 days of illness - rRT-PCR

b. After 7 days of illness - Antibody test (If negative, confirmed by rRT-PCR)

As of now, in India, hydroxychloroquine is being recommended only to asymptomatic healthcare professionals who are taking care of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients.