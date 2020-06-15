ICMR issues advisory on antigen detection test for COVID-19

New Delhi, June 15: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday has recommended the use of Standard Q COVID-19 Ag detection assay (antigen detection test) as a point of care diagnostic assay for testing under certain settings in combination with RT-PCR test.

Those who test negative for COVID-19 by rapid antigen test should be definitely tested sequentially by RT-PCR to rule out infection, whereas a positive test should be considered as a true positive and does not need reconfirmation by RT-PCR test, said ICMR in an advisory on Sunday.

STANDARD Q COVID-19 Ag Test is a rapid chromatographic immunoassay for the qualitative detection of specific antigens to SARS-CoV-2 present in human nasopharynx.

Fast results within 30 mins

Easy to use

Specimen : Nasopharyngeal swab

All necessary reagents provided & no equipment needed