ICMR chief Balram Bhargava undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at AIIMS Trauma Centre

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 18: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the AIIMS Trauma Centre here, official sources said on Friday.

Bhargava, who is also a cardiologist, had tested positive for coronavirus infection around 7-8 days ago and was under home isolation, they said.

He was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which was converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility on December 15.

According to the sources, he is recovering well and likely to be discharged soon.