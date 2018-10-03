  • search

ICJ to start final hearings on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case from Feb 18

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 3: The International Court of Justice will start the final round of hearings to decide India's appeal against Kulbhushan Jadhav's execution from 18 February in The Hague, the seat of the Court, an announcement by the world court body said.

    Kulbhushan Jadhav
    Kulbhushan Jadhav

    Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by the military court in April last year.

    Pakistan claim that its security forces arrested Jadhav from its Balochistan province in March, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran. India denies all charges. India moved the ICJ in May last year against the verdict. The ICJ halted Jadhav's execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.

    In its submission, Pakistan had stated that Jadhav is not an ordinary person as he had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.

    Read more about:

    kulbhushan jadhav icj

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 20:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue