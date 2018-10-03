ICJ to start final hearings on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case from Feb 18

New Delhi, Oct 3: The International Court of Justice will start the final round of hearings to decide India's appeal against Kulbhushan Jadhav's execution from 18 February in The Hague, the seat of the Court, an announcement by the world court body said.

Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by the military court in April last year.

Pakistan claim that its security forces arrested Jadhav from its Balochistan province in March, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran. India denies all charges. India moved the ICJ in May last year against the verdict. The ICJ halted Jadhav's execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.

In its submission, Pakistan had stated that Jadhav is not an ordinary person as he had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.