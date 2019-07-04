  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ICJ likely to deliver verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case this month

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 4: The International Court of Justice is expected to pronounce later this month its verdict in the case relating to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan, official sources said on Thursday.

    File photo of Kulbhushan Jadhav
    File photo of Kulbhushan Jadhav

    Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India approached the ICJ in May 2017 against Pakistan for denying consular access to Jadhav. India had also challenged the "farcical trial" by the military court of Pakistan against 48-year-old Jadhav.

    The ICJ on May 18, 2017 had restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case. The world court held a four-day public hearing in the case in February during which both India and Pakistan submitted their detailed pleas and responses. India based its case on two broad issues -- breach of Vienna Convention on consular access and the process of resolution.

    India also urged the ICJ to annul Jadhav's death sentence and order his immediate release, saying the verdict by a Pakistani military court based on a "farcical case" and it failed to satisfy even the minimum standards of due process. Pakistan on its part insisted that the Indian Navy officer was a "spy" and not a businessman.

    [ICJ likely to deliver verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav in summer of 2019]

    Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

    Jadhav's sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction in India Pakistan had rejected India's plea for consular access to Jadhav at the ICJ, claiming that New Delhi wants to get the information gathered by its "spy".

    However, Pakistan facilitated a meeting of Jadhav with his mother and wife in Islamabad on December 25, 2017. When asked whether the verdict in the case will be announced this month, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the date has to be announced by the ICJ.

    PTI

    More KULBHUSHAN JADHAV News

    Read more about:

    kulbhushan jadhav icj

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue