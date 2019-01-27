ICICI-Videocon case: CBI officer probing Chanda Kochhar transferred day after complaint

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 27: A CBI officer who was investigating the case against former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon head Venugopal Dhoot, was transferred a day after he signed the complaint.

SP Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra, who was part of the Banking and Securities Fraud Cell (BSFC) of CBI in Delhi, was transferred to the agency's Economic Offences branch in Ranchi on Thursday.

Chanda Kochhar quit as CEO and Managing Director of ICICI Bank in October over the case involving a loan of Rs. 3,250 crore in 2012 to the Videocon Group, a legacy firm which has become a non-performing asset for the ICICI Bank. The case exploded last year when a whistleblower alleged that Ms Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar and her family members benefited from the dealings.

Also Read | On Kochar probe, Jaitley tells CBI to avoid adventurism

The CBI's FIR in the ICICI-Videocon loan case had drawn criticism from Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley went on social media against the CBI FIR suggesting it was "investigative adventurism" and a "journey to nowhere."

On Friday, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman retweeted Jaitley's comments.