  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ICICI-Videocon bank loan case: Chanda Kochhar appears before ED for questioning

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 13: Former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the Videocon loan case.

    Kochhar is required to assist the investigating officer of the case in taking the probe forward and her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Her husband Deepak Kochhar has also been summoned in the same case even as her brother-in-law (Deepak's brother) Rajiv Kochhar has been grilled by the ED few days back here.

    ICICI-Videocon bank loan case: Chanda Kochhar appears before ED for questioning
    Former ICICI Bank CEO & MD Chanda Kochhar leaves after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Mumbai.PTI Photo

    The case is related to the alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of a Rs 1,875 crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group during 2009 and 2011. The ED got clues about an illegal transaction running to crores of rupees routed to NuPower.

    CBI issues lookout notice against Chanda Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon case

    The ED has registered a criminal case under the PMLA early this year against Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot and others to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning of Rs 1,875-crore loans by the Bank to the corporate group. This ED action was based on a CBI FIR.

    The CBI has named all the three and Dhoot's companies -- Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and Videocon Industries Limited (VIL). The CBI also named Supreme Energy, a company founded by Dhoot, and NuPower Renewables, a company controlled by Deepak Kochhar, in the FIR.

    lok-sabha-home

    More CHANDA KOCHHAR News

    Read more about:

    chanda kochhar money laundering case enforcement directorate

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue