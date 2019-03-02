ICICI Bank-Videocon Case: Chanda Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot reach ED office Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 1: A day after the raids, former ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar have reached Enforcement Directorate (ED) office Mumbai for questioning in ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case on Saturday. Also, Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot arrived at the office.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday carried out searches against former ICICI Bank Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar and Videocon Industries Ltd. Promoter Venugopal Dhoot in connection with a bank loan fraud case, officials said.

They said the raids are being carried out in at least five offices and residential premises in Mumbai and a few other locations.

The agency had registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act earlier this month against Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot and others to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning of Rs 1,875-crore loans by the ICICI Bank to the corporate group. A team of ED sleuths, assisted by the police, is looking for more evidence in the case and the raids were launched early Friday morning, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)