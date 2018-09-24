ICAR PG Counselling 2018 (ICAR AIEEA 2018): How to register, last date today

New Delhi, Sep 24: The ICAR PG Counselling 2018 (ICAR AIEEA 2018 ) registration has begun. More details are also available on the official website.

The candidates, who have been placed in the ICAR AIEEA 2018 merit list that was released on 21st September, can now register for their counselling process on the official ICAR website.

The last date to register for the ICAR PG counselling is 24th September (today).

The candidates allotted the seats on September 26 need to be present for admission on or before 1st October. The second and final allotment result will be declared on 4th October.

The ICAR had conducted the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 in the month of June. However, the exam was cancelled. The AIEEA 2018 examination was then conducted on August 18th and 19th, and the results were declared on September 8th. The ICAR will conduct online counselling for admissions to agricultural colleges in two rounds.

ICAR has released a PG Counselling schedule on the official ICAR website. The first allotment for ICAR PG Admission Results will be declared on September 26 at 5 pm on the icarexam.net.

How to register for ICAR AIEEA 2018 counselling:

Go to icarexam.net

Click on applicant login

Fill in the required details

Register and chose the seats on the candidate page

Take a printout