    ICAR NET (II) 2018 result date confirmed, check how to download

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 23: The ICAR NET (II) 2018 result will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    ICAR NET (II) 2018 result date confirmed, check how to download

    It is now learnt that the results would be declared in March. It would be declared in the third week of March according to an official notification.

    All concerned are, therefore, informed that the representations of some of the candidates against some questions are being examined in consultation with subject matter experts; after which the answer keys would be finalised and the result would be processed. The result shall be prepared after receipt of the experts opinion, the notification further stated. The results once declared will be available on icarexam.net.

    How to check ICAR NET (II) Result 2018:

    • Go to icarexam.net
    • Clock on ICAR results tab
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View your results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout 

    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 7:34 [IST]
