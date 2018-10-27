New Delhi, Oct 27: The ICAR NET (II) 2018 exam schedule has been released by the Council of Agricultural Research. The same is also available on the official website.

The dates can be extended to January 2019, as per the official notification.

The online registration process will start from November 9 and the candidates can apply through the official website on or before November 29, 2018.

Educational qualification:

The candidates with a post graduate degree in any discipline are eligible to apply for the exam.

Age Limit:

The age of the candidates should not be less than 21 years of age.

Examinations:

The written examination will be held in online mode at 34 centres across the country. The schedule is also available on icarexam.net and icar.org.in.