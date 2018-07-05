ICAR AIEEA Result 2018 delayed, no new date announced

New Delhi, July 5: The ICAR AIEEA Result 2018 has been delayed. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The latest update reads, "The previous schedule date of Declaration of result has been withdrawn on account of administrative reasons and the fresh date will be intimated in due course." However no new date for the declaration of the results has been provided as yet.

The Postgraduate and Ph.D entrance examinations of ICAR AIEEA were held on June 22 and the Undergraduate entrance was conducted on June 23. The ICAR results will be released on the websites www.icar.org.in and www.aieea.net. According to the online counseling schedule which was released earlier, the counselling process was scheduled to start from July 1.

The ICAR AIEEA result of the entrance examination will be available in terms of overall merit-rank and category rank obtained by the candidates qualified for counseling. The rank of candidates who do not qualify in AIEEA UG 2018 will not be declared.

Only the Overall Merit Rank of ICAR AIEEA will be used for admissions in Agricultural Universities through online counseling to be done by ICAR, while other ranks are for information purposes only. The results once declared will be available on www.icar.org.

