ICAR AIEEA Result 2018 date: Check latest updates

New Delhi., July 13: The ICAR AIEEA Result 2018 has been delayed due to administrative glitches. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The Postgraduate and Ph.D entrance examinations of ICAR AIEEA were held on June 22 and the Undergraduate entrance was conducted on June 23. According to the online counselling schedule which was released earlier, the counselling process was scheduled to start from July 1.

The ICAR AIEEA result of the entrance examination will be available in terms of overall merit-rank and category rank obtained by the candidates qualified for counselling. The rank of candidates who do not qualify in AIEEA UG 2018 will not be declared. Only the Overall Merit Rank of ICAR AIEEA will be used for admissions in Agricultural Universities through online counseling to be done by ICAR, while other ranks are for information purposes only.

In another development, educational qualification details page is now open to be updated by only those candidates who opted Appearing Candidate in Qualifying Exam as Yes. The last date to update the marks is 9 July 2018, failing to do which, the AIEEA result will not be declared.

Meanwhile in another development, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admission, ICAR AIEEA Result 2018 are expected to be cancelled.

The Madras High Court had issued notices to ICAR to conduct a re-examination of the AIEEA 2018 examination which was held online on June 22 and June 23, 2018. The notice increases the probability of re-examination of AIEEA 2018 exam. The results once declared will be available on www.icar.org.