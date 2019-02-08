ICAI IPCC 2018 result to be out today, 6 pm: Here's how to check

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 08: CAI CA IPCC result for exam conducted in November 2018 is likely to be declared on official website at 6 PM today. Candidates who had applied for both, the old and revised scheme, can view their CA IPCC/ Intermediate result 2018 on the official website. ICAI has already released the CA Foundation and CA Final Results for the November 2018 on January 27, 2019.

CA IPCC November 2018 examinations were conducted from 2nd November 2018 to 16th November 2018 and CA Inter Nov 2018 exams were conducted from 2nd November 2018 to 18th November 2018.

Over 1.57 lakh candidates had appeared in the ICAI CA exam that was conducted in the month of November. ICAI had declared the CA Foundation and CA Final Results for the November 2018 on January 23, 2019.

ICAI IPCC 2018 result: How to check

Go to icaiexam.icai.org or icai.nic.in or caresults.icai.org .

or or . Enter your registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.

Submit to get your result.

You will be able to see an activated link only after the results are officially declared.