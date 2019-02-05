ICAI IPC Result 2018 date, time, websites to check

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 05: The ICAI IPC Result 2018 date and time have been announced. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

It may be recalled that the result of the Common Proficiency Test and CA final and foundation exam had been declared last month. The ICAI conducted the exam in November 2018.

The results would be declared on February 8. The time that the results would be declared is at around 6 pm. The institute will also announce the all India merit list, upto the 50th rank.

The students of Intermediate Examination (old course and new course) can access their results on their e-mail . Candidates have to register their requests at the website - icaiexam.icai.org. The results once declared will be available on icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.