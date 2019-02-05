  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ICAI IPC Result 2018 date, time, websites to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 05: The ICAI IPC Result 2018 date and time have been announced. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    ICAI IPC Result 2018 date, time, websites to check

    It may be recalled that the result of the Common Proficiency Test and CA final and foundation exam had been declared last month. The ICAI conducted the exam in November 2018.

    The results would be declared on February 8. The time that the results would be declared is at around 6 pm. The institute will also announce the all India merit list, upto the 50th rank.

    The students of Intermediate Examination (old course and new course) can access their results on their e-mail . Candidates have to register their requests at the website - icaiexam.icai.org. The results once declared will be available on icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

    Read more about:

    icai results

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 7:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue